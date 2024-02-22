First Paul Mullin, now Elliot Lee! Why Wrexham benched 14-goal midfielder alongside star striker – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourites handed cameo roles against MK Dons WrexhamElliot LeePhil ParkinsonLeague Two

Elliot Lee has joined Paul Mullin on the bench at Wrexham, with Phil Parkinson explaining why the 14-goal midfielder was a substitute against MK Dons.