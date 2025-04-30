'First objective' complete for PSG although Luis Enrique fires 'nothing to lose' Arsenal warning ahead of Champions League semi-final second-leg decider
Luis Enrique has sent a clear message to his PSG players, warning them that Arsenal, trailing by one goal, have "nothing to lose" in the second leg.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in UCL semi-final first leg
- Luis Enrique wary of wounded Gunners
- Warned his players they have 'nothing to lose'