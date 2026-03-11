Fiorentina, Vanoli: "Fiorentina deserves more, but this is where we are now. Here's how Kean is doing."

"The atmosphere is quite calm. We are well aware of the situation we are going through and our fate in the league still depends on us. Tomorrow we will face a team that played in the Champions League and Europa League preliminaries, so it will be a difficult match. We are a close-knit group: in football there are positive and negative moments, but the key thing is to remain balanced."

How much is the change of role helping you to become a more complete player? "

First of all, I want to thank the manager for the faith he is showing in me. Regardless of my position on the pitch, what matters is serving the team. I have the qualities to play as a winger too, because I'm quick and I like to take on opponents one-on-one. It was the first time I played in that position against Udinese, and I think I did well. The important thing is to always be available for the team and the manager."

On his relationship with Vanoli: "

Trust is very important for a footballer. At the same time, when you take on responsibility, you have to be aware of what you're doing. I'm happy with the trust I'm receiving; with Pioli, on the other hand, I only played about 30 minutes. However, the decisions are always up to the manager: I can only work hard and make sure I'm ready."

How did you deal with the criticism after Como for simulation? "I

think that episode has been talked about too much and I don't want to go back to it. Off the pitch, everyone can have their say, but I prefer to stay focused on myself and the team."

In a difficult moment, are you also trying to bring your leadership to the group? "

Each of us has to take responsibility. I consider myself a silent leader: I don't talk much, I prefer to prove my worth on the pitch. In this period, we need to give something extra. It's not an easy phase, but we have to keep working to achieve safety."

How are you coping with the change in objectives compared to last season, also in relation to the fans? "

It's not easy to change an objective set at the beginning of the season. However, there are still ten games to go and we can't look too far ahead: we must only think about the next game, approaching each match as if it were a final. Tomorrow we will try to get through to the next round, then we will think about the match against Cremonese, which will be a direct confrontation."

What didn't work at the start of the season with Pioli? "

I can't say exactly what was missing. We picked up very few points in the first ten games, but it's difficult to pinpoint a specific reason. Sometimes a season starts badly and it's difficult to get back on track. We're going through a slightly better phase now. In a championship, there are always ups and downs, so it's important to stay balanced: don't get carried away when things are going well and don't get down when things are going badly. Football is very emotional, and we'll do everything we can to get out of this situation."