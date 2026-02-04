'You finished my hand!' - Alex Iwobi calls out Kobbie Mainoo as he reveals injury suffered in Fulham's defeat to Man Utd
Mainoo back in action for Man Utd
Mainoo has been back in action for Manchester United and back in the starting XI under Michael Carrick. The midfielder was rarely used by previous boss Ruben Amorim, leading to speculation he was "deeply frustrated" and could quit the club, but has started United's last three games which have resulted in wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Fulham. Saturday's victory over Fulham saw the Red Devils move back into the top four of the Premier League after a thriller which saw the visitors make it 2-2 in the 91st minute thanks to an eye-catching goal from Kevin before Sesko bagged the winner minutes later.
Carrick admitted after the game it was another important victory for his side. He told reporters: "This was a big game for us. They are a good team and they are close behind us in the league. I think this 'big game' thing is all part of the narrative. Every game is a big game and we have to treat it like that. Next week we move on, but today was a tough one. It was even tougher because everyone expected going into the game it would be different. But we didn't. We got our players mentally and physically right - and we got there in the end."
- Getty Images Sport
Iwobi reveals injury
Iwobi has revealed what it was like coming up against Mainoo and also revealed how the Manchester United star accidentally injured him. Speaking on his matchday vlog, Iwobi said: "Shout-out to Kobbie Mainoo. But Kobbie, you finished my hand. Kobbie, you absolutely finished my hand. This guy’s got Ghanaian strength!"
The Fulham star also spoke about the match, adding: "It was a good game, we’d done well to get back into the game. Before that, VAR had done us dirty. It kind of saved us because they didn’t get a pen, but Samuel [Chukwueze]’s arm… I don’t know if he was offside. It was a good performance to bring it back. Shout out to Kevin for getting his first goal… what a goal by the way, that was a mad goal. And obviously Raul [Jimenez] doesn’t miss from the penalty spot. Obviously, we felt hard done by with them scoring in the last minute of the game. Appreciate the love and support."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Carrick says Mainoo 'a joy to watch'
Mainoo has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Amorim's departure from Old Trafford and will be hoping he can now cement a place in the starting XI under Carrick for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.
Carrick has said he's eager to see the youngster develop further, telling reporters: "He’s so young, Kobbie. He’s had some real highs and he’s had some disappointments, that’s natural. I was similar myself when you’re young and coming through. It makes him better, stronger and more experienced and he’s showing that. He’s a joy to watch. A big part of being a top player, is being able to cope with the environment. He came into the side at such a young age and played some big games. He’s played in finals for us and the Euros for England, playing a big part in those games too. So just being able to cope first off is a huge thing - and he’s proved he can. Kobbie’s in a good place at the moment and we’ve got to keep pushing him, supporting him and improving him."
- AFP
Man Utd host Spurs next
Carrick will now be aiming to make it four wins in a row on Saturday when Manchester United return to action in the Premier League against Tottenham at Old Trafford. Mainoo will be expected to start against a Spurs side yet to record a Premier League win in 2026.