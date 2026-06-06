FIFA dramatically U-turns AGAIN as water bottle ban lifted for World Cup after huge backlash

The Football Supporters’ Association was among the strongest critics of the policy.

"Yet again with this World Cup, it is fans last and not fans first," the spokesperson said. "The heat and humidity is a real concern for fans’ welfare, it should be this that is FIFA’s main focus and not the ability to sell more bottled water at inflated prices."

The issue also drew criticism from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who questioned the reasoning behind the ban.

"It's just wrong. And I can't help but think that it's about making money," Starmer told LBC. "So you can't bring plastic bottles in but you can buy a bottle of water when you get in the crowd? And then it'll be expensive. The tickets themselves cost a fortune, far too expensive in my view. So the ticket sales are too high. And this is the wrong policy."