FIFA to pay Somali referee Omar Artan his full World Cup tournament fee after being barred from United States

In a significant show of support, per BBC Sport, FIFA has reportedly confirmed that Artan will receive his full tournament fee regardless of his inability to take the pitch. While referees are typically paid their salaries after the conclusion of the World Cup, football's world governing body has moved to ensure the Somali official is not financially penalised for the travel complications that ended his dream prematurely.

Artan had arrived in Florida with high hopes of representing his nation on the biggest stage in football. However, his journey was cut short when US authorities rejected his diplomatic passport and single-entry visa, leading to his immediate deportation. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, FIFA officials provided assistance to the referee during his transit in Istanbul before he returned home to Mogadishu.