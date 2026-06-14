FIFA to pay Somali referee Omar Artan his full World Cup tournament fee after being barred from United States
FIFA commits to full payment despite absence
In a significant show of support, per BBC Sport, FIFA has reportedly confirmed that Artan will receive his full tournament fee regardless of his inability to take the pitch. While referees are typically paid their salaries after the conclusion of the World Cup, football's world governing body has moved to ensure the Somali official is not financially penalised for the travel complications that ended his dream prematurely.
Artan had arrived in Florida with high hopes of representing his nation on the biggest stage in football. However, his journey was cut short when US authorities rejected his diplomatic passport and single-entry visa, leading to his immediate deportation. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, FIFA officials provided assistance to the referee during his transit in Istanbul before he returned home to Mogadishu.
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Interrogation and terror allegations surface
The details surrounding Artan's exclusion have sparked intense discussion within the football community. United States government officials claimed that Artan was barred from entry due to an alleged "association with suspected members of terror organisations." During an 11-hour ordeal at the airport, border officials questioned him regarding potential links to the militant group Al Shabab.
Artan has vehemently denied any such connections and expressed his heartbreak over the situation. "I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa," Artan explained. "I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."
Rising star of African officiating
Despite the setback in North America, Artan remains one of the most respected officials in the African game. He enjoyed a stellar 2025, being named the Confederation of African Football (CAF) men’s referee of the year. His resume includes high-profile assignments such as the second leg of the African Champions League final between Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns.
His international experience is vast, having taken charge of matches at the U-20 World Cup in Chile, including the prestigious third-place play-off. Artan also featured prominently during the Africa Cup of Nations in both 2024 and 2025, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier referee capable of handling high-pressure environments across the continent and beyond.
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Looking ahead to the UEFA Super Cup
While the World Cup remains a missed opportunity for now, Artan’s career is set to continue at the highest level in Europe. He has been invited to officiate the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria. This prestigious appointment on August 12 serves as a testament to his standing in the global refereeing community.
Artan was greeted with a warm welcome and expressed his gratitude to his supporters. He remains undeterred by the recent events and has already set his sights on the next major international tournament. "I thanked my people and my country," he said, while vowing to continue his hard work in order to officiate at the 2030 World Cup.