FIFA revolutionises transfer system to introduce mandatory release clauses and reduce fees following agreement with players' union

FIFA has announced that buyout clauses will become a mandatory requirement in all professional player contracts. This system, which has been a staple of the Spanish game for decades, will now be enforced globally to ensure the free movement of players and prevent clubs from holding talent against their will through exorbitant, non-negotiable price tags.
The decision follows the landmark Lassana Diarra case, which highlighted deep-seated flaws in the previous Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP). By forcing both clubs and players to agree on a fixed release figure from the start of an agreement, the governing body, led by president Gianni Infantino, aims to reduce prolonged transfer sagas and legal disputes over valuation. These changes are scheduled to officially come into force on January 1, 2027.