FIFA requests security briefings on Mexico following recent unrest

The request seeks to provide FIFA headquarters in Zurich with a clearer understanding of the scope of events and their potential implications.

Documentation compiled by FIFA’s Mexico office has already been sent to Switzerland, according to ESPN. The report outlines incidents that occurred between Sunday, Feb. 22, and the early hours of Monday, covering security alerts in approximately 20 Mexican states, as previously acknowledged by federal authorities. FIFA’s objective is to assess the evolving situation and determine whether any operational measures are necessary.