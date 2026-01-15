FIFA receives record 500 million ticket requests for 2026 World Cup

FIFA confirmed applications were submitted from fans living in all 211 member associations, with host nations the United States, Mexico and Canada among the top applicant countries, alongside Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.
The most requested match during this phase was Colombia vs. Portugal in Miami on June 27. Other highly sought-after fixtures included Mexico vs. Korea Republic in Guadalajara, the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19, the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, and a Round of 32 match in Toronto on July 2 that is expected to feature either Portugal or Colombia.