Gianni Infantino voices ‘full confidence’ in Mexico amid security concerns

Plans for Estadio Azteca's reopening and the upcoming intercontinental playoff matches in Mexico remain in place. Infantino stressed FIFA maintains constant communication with Mexico’s federal government and President Claudia Sheinbaum, underscoring the trust placed in national authorities to ensure a successful tournament.

“We are analyzing and monitoring the situation in Mexico at the moment,” Infantino said. “From the outset, I want to express our full confidence in Mexico, in President Claudia Sheinbaum and in the authorities. We are convinced that everything will unfold in the best possible way.”