FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused of 'deception' as UEFA, CONCACAF, and AFC launch sensational joint attack

The root of the anger lies in what letter described as a "profound failure of judgement" regarding the FFE project. They specifically criticised Infantino's conduct during a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, where he allegedly shut out FIFA Council members and member associations, choosing instead to summon only senior staff employed directly by FIFA.

The letter also makes it clear that FIFA’s recent admissions of procedural mistakes regarding the FFE process do not go nearly far enough to repair the damage done. The letter added: "It did not acknowledge that the proposal itself was inherently wrong. There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgement.

"Not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve."

Despite FIFA committing to a report for the next Council meeting in October, the three confederations are demanding a much more rigorous and transparent investigation. They argue that the current internal review lacks the necessary independence to be credible. Their letter adds: "There is silence where there should be accountability, distance where there should be openness." The tension has reached a point where legal warnings have been issue, with UEFA explicitly warned FIFA that it must not delete or destroy any documents related to the abandoned plans for the private investment deal.