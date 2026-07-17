FIFA to hand out NFL-style championship rings to World Cup winners
A historic shift in World Cup prizes
The victors of the 2026 World Cup will be awarded championship rings for the very first time. FIFA has decided to adopt the custom famously associated with American sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB.
While the iconic World Cup trophy and traditional gold medals will remain the centrepiece of the post-match ceremony, the new rings will serve as a permanent, personalised keepsake. The move acknowledges the tournament's return to North America, marking its first appearance in the region since 1994.
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Embracing North American sporting heritage
Championship rings have long been a staple of the sporting landscape in the United States, acting as the ultimate symbol of success. By adopting this tradition, football's global governing body is embracing the local sporting heritage of the 2026 host nations. These rings are typically heavily customised, encrusted with jewels, and engraved with individual player names.
"In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game," read a statement on FIFA's official website.
"Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.
"One side of the ring proudly features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity."
Modernising the global game
Awarding rings is part of FIFA's broader strategy to make the 2026 edition the most innovative World Cup on record. Historically, World Cup winners' medals are treasured but often kept tucked away in private collections. A championship ring offers players a wearable, everyday symbol of their historic achievement on the world stage.
The statement added: "Immediately after the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion. Each of the 30 rings for the winners will then be customised before being officially presented at a later date, ensuring the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity."
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Heavyweight battle in New Jersey
The eyes of the world will be on New Jersey on Sunday as Argentina and Spain face off. The match at New York New Jersey Stadium is expected to be a sell-out, with fans eager to see if Lionel Messi can secure a second consecutive world title or if La Roja’s new generation can return to the summit of the sport for the first time since 2010.
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