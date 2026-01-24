'Are you serious?!' - Fiery Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone bites back at Julian Alvarez question amid Arsenal & Barcelona transfer links

Alvarez has hit the back of the net just seven times in Spain's top tier this term and is on a nine-game goalless run as Atletico seek to challenge rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid for the La Liga title. The 25-year-old has only scored in four of his 20 league appearances this season but retains the faith of head coach Simeone.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's league meeting with Mallorca, Simeone was asked by reporters whether supporters should believe in Alvarez. The question prompted Simeone to come to a staunch defence of his compatriot, replying: "Seriously? Are you seriously asking me that? The truth is that Julian Alvarez speaks for himself, because of the name he has, the authority he carries, and the career he’s built, right?"

Even with his goal woes, Alvarez is expected to start for Atletico when they welcome relegation-threatened Mallorca to the Wanda Metropolitano.