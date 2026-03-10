Feyenoord's final call on Robin van Persie's future revealed after Man Utd icon hit with brutal chants from own supporters

Feyenoord chiefs have held a "crunch summit" to determine the future of Van Persie following a weekend of toxic atmosphere. Despite the 42-year-old overseeing a campaign that has seen the Rotterdam side fail to keep pace with rivals PSV, the club hierarchy has opted to maintain their faith in the former striker, according to Dutch outlet VI.
The decision comes after a demoralizing 3-3 draw against 10-man NAC Breda, a result that left Feyenoord 19 points adrift of the reigning champions. The hierarchy met on Monday to evaluate the project at De Kuip, ultimately concluding that the Manchester United icon remains the right man to lead the squad through a difficult period of transition.