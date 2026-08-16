'Attempts to manipulate the club!' - Furious Fenerbahce slam 'false' transfer rumours linking them with Chelsea star

The club expressed their anger at the circulating rumours via their official website: "Reports circulating in some media outlets today regarding our club's interest in Chelsea FC player Jamie Gittens are completely unfounded and do not reflect the truth. We once again clearly state that attempts to manipulate Fenerbahce Sports Club through false transfer claims and artificially created agendas will have no effect.

"Fenerbahce conducts its sporting structure, transfer policy, and future planning in all branches, especially football, in accordance with its own strategy, needs and established programs."

The statement continued by calling for an immediate end to the use of the club's name in transfer gossip designed to sway public opinion. Fenerbahce added: "Therefore, we expect this approach of using our club's name to create public opinion and steer Fenerbahce towards certain directions to cease. Our sole focus right now is our match against Genclerbirligi in the first week of the Trendyol Super League.

"We respectfully request that our great Fenerbahce fans disregard such unfounded news and continue their support for our teams only by considering the statements made through our club's official channels."



