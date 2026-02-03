Fenerbahce blame Al-Ittihad for N’Golo Kante & Youssef En-Nesyri swap deal collapse in furious statement

The winter transfer window has closed with a significant amount of acrimony between two of the region's biggest clubs following the dramatic collapse of what would have been a blockbuster exchange. The deal was set to see Moroccan striker En-Nesyri move to the Saudi Pro League, with French World Cup winner Kante heading in the opposite direction to Istanbul.
It was a move that would have reshaped the squads of both giants, adding steel and experience to the Fenerbahce midfield while solving Al-Ittihad's search for a prolific scorer. Fans were glued to social media as the deadline approached, expecting an announcement that would signal one of the most significant arrivals in Turkish football history. However, as the clock struck the deadline, silence reigned. Speculation immediately began to swirl regarding the cause of the breakdown, prompting Fenerbahce to break their silence on Tuesday with an official explanation that absolved themselves of any wrongdoing while pointing the finger directly at their counterparts in Jeddah.