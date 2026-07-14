According to Foot Mercato, Fenerbahce have successfully won the race to sign Greenwood after agreeing a total transfer package worth €42m (£35.6m) with Marseille. The fee is structured as a fixed €40m layout alongside an additional €2m in performance-related add-ons. Although Marseille accepted higher financial proposals from both Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, the former United winger personally preferred a move to the Turkish top flight.
Fenerbahce agree €42m Mason Greenwood transfer with Marseille as ex-Man Utd forward snubs Saudi Arabia move
Turkish giants secure winger
- AFP
Greenwood exit breaks record
Greenwood's departure will represent a major piece of business for Marseille, where the forward has been under a long-term contract until June 2029. A strict cost-cutting strategy implemented by the OM hierarchy effectively forced the club to cash in on their prized asset to balance the books. The transfer will officially shatter Marseille's all-time record departure fee, eclipsing the previous milestone set when Michy Batshuayi joined Chelsea for €39m back in 2016.
Greenwood lands lucrative contract
Greenwood will leave France having registered a spectacular statistical return across two years in Ligue 1, plundering 48 goals and 17 assists in 81 competitive appearances. That clinical form convinced Fenerbahce to commit significant financial resources to secure the forward on a four-year contract. Greenwood is set for a handsome payday in Istanbul, with the Turkish giants reportedly prepared to hand him a salary of around €10m (£8.5m) per season.
- AFP
Fenerbahce plot title charge
The addition of Greenwood complements a massive squad overhaul engineered by Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal ahead of a demanding domestic and European campaign. He is expected to integrate swiftly alongside fellow high-profile arrivals Nathan Ake and Vedat Muriqi to provide the club with vital squad depth. Greenwood's immediate test will be maintaining his sharp form under intense pressure as Fenerbahce look to halt the domestic dominance of fierce cross-city rivals Galatasaray, who have secured the Super Lig title for the last four consecutive seasons.
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