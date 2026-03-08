'I felt good enough to continue' - Raheem Sterling determined to 'get back to old level' despite only lasting 63 minutes on first Feyenoord start

Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie had signaled before kick-off that Sterling was likely only ready for approximately one half of football. However, the 82-cap England international was allowed to stay on past the interval, eventually making way in the 63rd minute of the contest. This careful management of his workload suggests the coaching staff is wary of pushing the former City winger too hard, too soon after his arrival on a free transfer in February.

The match itself was a chaotic affair that left the visitors with a sense of what might have been. "We would have liked to win," Sterling continued. "We have mixed feelings about the performance. It was very inconsistent, but at times also very good. I want to get back to my old level. It was a nice attack from our side. We have to keep working on it and then more will follow."