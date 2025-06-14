'Feeling good!' - Jack Grealish shows off holiday fitness regime after being left out of Club World Cup squad and amid talk of 'no offers' for Man City outcast
Jack Grealish has been staying in shape on holiday after his omission from Manchester City's Club World Cup squad.
- Jack Grealish is enjoying some time away
- Has posted an update on social media, saying he is "feeling good"
- Man City yet to receive any offers for the winger