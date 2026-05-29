'Dedicated to everyone who said I was finished!' - Inter star takes aim at his haters after claiming Serie A's MVP award just a year after brutal European and domestic treble failure

Dimarco enjoyed a remarkable revival with Inter after enduring one of the toughest periods of his career just 12 months earlier. The wing-back came under heavy criticism after Inter’s 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final and a campaign that ended without silverware.
The 2025-26 season brought a dramatic response. Dimarco produced 18 assists and seven goals as Cristian Chivu’s side won both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia. His performances also earned him the league’s MVP award, making him the first Italian player to receive the honour.