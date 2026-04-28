A pitch invasion by thousands of fans celebrating promotion would be a “nightmare scenario” for the Royal Blues. It would dredge up painful memories of 2022, when Schalke secured Bundesliga promotion with a dramatic 3–2 home win over FC St. Pauli after trailing 0–2. The euphoria was brief.
That's because nine people were seriously injured in the resulting pitch invasion, and the senior police director later described the incident as a “near-catastrophe”.
To prevent a repeat on Saturday, Schalke 04 - acting on advice from police and reported by Bild - will issue an official ban on pitch invasions later this week. Should supporters ignore that warning, the club has promised to end the promotion celebrations instantly, with players and officials withdrawing directly into the tunnel.