After Bayern Munich’s 4–2 win over VfB Stuttgart, which sealed their 35th Bundesliga title, the French playmaker was the only home player on the Allianz Arena turf not sporting the specially printed championship shirt with the iconic Kakadu logo.
Translated by
Fans are puzzled: Michael Olise raises questions at FC Bayern Munich’s title-winning celebrations
Instead, Olise kept the match shirt he had worn against the Swabians. This prompted surprise across the German record champions’ social-media channels, where celebratory posts showed him only in the background.
His absence from the championship photo in front of the Südkurve prompted even more questions, as every other Bayern player and Vincent Kompany’s entire coaching and support staff posed together.
The club has yet to comment on why the 24-year-old skipped both the traditional shirt swap and the title-celebration photo.
- Getty Images Sport
Olise played chess during Bayern's championship celebrations last year.
Die-hard Bayern fans will not be surprised by the Frenchman’s antics. In nearly two years at FC Bayern, Olise has often been dubbed ‘Mr Nonchalant’. On the pitch, he is known for flamboyant skills and theatrical celebrations; off it, he draws attention with an exaggerated coolness and apparent disinterest.
Last season, for example, he declined to pose with the championship trophy during the balcony celebrations at Munich City Hall, preferring to play online chess on his phone while his team-mates partied.
Team-mates, however, insist he is merely aloof in public. “He chats and laughs with everyone,” centre-back Jonathan Tah said, adding that Olise is “the leader in our team’s WhatsApp group”.