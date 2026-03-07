Goal.com
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Refaat

Famous Chelsea & England fan 'removed' from Lionesses clash with Iceland

The Lionesses continued their dominant run toward European qualification with a commanding performance at the City Ground, though the evening was not without its bizarre moments off the ball. While Sarina Wiegman’s side dismantled a stubborn Icelandic defence, a strange scene unfolded in the stands. Basil, the well-known and vocal England and Chelsea supporter, was unexpectedly escorted from the stadium by security during the match.

  • Basil’s Bizarre Exit

    The decision to remove the prominent fan drew immediate ire from the home crowd, with sections of the stadium erupting into boos directed at the stewards. In a defiant show of support, many fans began chanting Basil’s name as he made his way toward the exit. Despite the tension, the veteran supporter maintained a sense of sportsmanship, reportedly hugging one of the stewards on his way out of the arena.

  • England v Iceland - 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Bronze reaches historic international milestone

    On the pitch, the narrative was firmly driven by Lucy Bronze, who marked her 145th international appearance in spectacular fashion. By starting the match, the veteran defender moved into third place on the Lionesses' all-time appearance list, trailing only legends Jill Scott and Fara Williams. Wiegman’s tactical decision to restore Bronze to the starting XI alongside Lauren James and Esme Morgan paid dividends almost immediately as England controlled the tempo.

    The breakthrough arrived in the 22nd minute when James, showcasing the flair that has made her a cornerstone of this side, whipped a dangerous cross toward the back post. Bronze was there to meet it, heading home to settle any early nerves and reward England for their overwhelming 71% possession. The Lionesses remained slick, with the trio of Stanway, James and Alessia Russo carving out openings at will.

  • Defensive solidity remains key for Wiegman

    Iceland struggled to lay a glove on the hosts for most of the night, recording just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. However, England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was forced into action on the hour mark to preserve the clean sheet. She produced a sharp reflex save to deny Sandra Jessen’s header after a deflected cross had briefly threatened to let the visitors back into the contest.

    With six points from two games following their previous 6-1 demolition of Ukraine, England now sit in a commanding position in the group. The focus shifts immediately to a mouth-watering double-header against Spain in April, a repeat of the Euro 2025 and 2023 World Cup finals. On current form, Wiegman’s side looks more than ready for the challenge as they seek to avoid a potentially tricky playoff route.

  • England v Iceland - 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup QualifierGetty Images Sport

    England have a three-point lead over Spain ahead of the latter's clash against Ukraine on Saturday evening. Only the group winners will seal an automatic place in the next World Cup, meaning the stakes are high in the qualifying campaign.

