Family forest walks and Halloween cupcakes! Harry Kane shares 'a little bit of life' update as Bayern Munich striker enjoys downtime in Germany

Bayern boss Kompany gave Kane a rare rest in their thumping 3-0 Bundesliga victory over Bayer Leverkusen this weekend but the England star is unlikely to be on the bench in their next encounter. That is because they travel to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in Europe's elite footballing competition on Tuesday. They then head to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday before heading off for the international break.
Ahead of their heavyweight encounter with PSG, Kompany said: "I’m looking forward to PSG. We’ve earned the right to go there full of enthusiasm. It needs to be rock ‘n’ roll," while board member for sport, Max Eberl, added, "We beat the club world champions (Chelsea) at home. And now we want to beat the European champions PSG, too."