"Faced with questionable decisions": FC Bayern lodges an appeal against Luis Diaz's suspension

Bayern have now appealed to the DFB Sports Court to challenge the automatic one-match ban imposed on Diaz. Bayern’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, used the referee’s incorrect decision as an opportunity to highlight a trend he has observed recently: “We view the developments of the past few weeks with concern. The performance in Leverkusen was the culmination of a phase in which we have repeatedly been confronted with questionable decisions. Whether at HSV, in Dortmund or in Leverkusen – there have simply been repeated controversial incidents that have often gone against us,” he said.

Dreesen added: "The DFB must improve the standard of its referees’ performances. It is commendable that Christian Dingert has admitted his mistake, but that alone does not help us."