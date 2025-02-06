‘Face-planted the table’ – Channing Tatum reveals embarrassing Wrexham tumble while filming Super Bowl advert & intends to pay another visit to North Wales alongside Ryan Reynolds
Channing Tatum has revealed that he took an embarrassing tumble and “face-planted the table” while filming a Super Bowl advert at Wrexham.
- Hollywood star attended game at the Racecourse
- Took the opportunity to film commercial
- Impressed by what Reynolds & McElhenney have done