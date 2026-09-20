Getty Images Sport
'Like a good wine' - Fabian Hurzeler lauds Brighton veteran Pascal Gross as Seagulls send shockwaves through Premier League with 3-0 Arsenal thrashing
Brighton's vintage display at the Amex
Brighton marked their 125th anniversary in spectacular fashion by recording a comprehensive 3-0 victory over reigning Premier League champions Arsenal. The Amex Stadium was rocking as the home side dismantled the Gunners with a mixture of tactical discipline and individual brilliance. At the heart of this triumph was Gross, who continues to defy his age with a series of influential displays that have become the cornerstone of Hurzeler's high-flying side.
The veteran’s contributions were not limited to his clinical finishing; his set-piece delivery remained a primary weapon for the Seagulls throughout the afternoon. In the 57th minute, Gross provided the pin-point corner that allowed Chema Andres to head home Brighton’s third goal, effectively ending any hopes of an Arsenal fightback. This performance extended a remarkable individual purple patch for the 35-year-old, who has now found the net three times in his last three outings and boasts four goals in his previous five appearances.
- Getty
The Hurzeler verdict on Gross
Speaking to the media following the demolition of Mikel Arteta's side, Hurzeler was effusive in his praise for Gross. The head coach reiterated a comparison he had touched upon recently, highlighting how Gross seems to be getting better as he enters the twilight of his career. "We spoke about Pascal Gross and I said, I think in my last press conference, that you can compare him a little bit with a good wine. The older he gets, the better he is," Hurzeler told reporters.
The manager was keen to stress that the midfielder's influence is felt most keenly in the way he conducts himself during the working week, setting an example for the younger members of the squad. "He’s not only a player who makes his team-mates better, he’s not only a player who really understands the game so well. I think the things you can’t measure are the things we see in the daily business and on the training ground," he added.
Building bonds in a diverse squad
One of the most significant aspects of Gross’ role at the Amex is his ability to serve as a bridge between the various factions of a diverse Brighton squad. Hurzeler noted that the German’s social intelligence is just as important as his tactical awareness on the pitch.
"He has the skill of creating social bonds between all the players we have. We have so many different nationalities, so many different generations, and he has an understanding of all these dynamics. He brings these different backgrounds together and I think that’s something we sometimes underestimate," the 33-year-old manager said.
- Getty Images Sport
The relentless winning mentality
Beyond his technical and social contributions, Hurzeler also highlighted the fierce competitive streak that defines Gross. The manager joked about the midfielder’s inability to switch off, even when the schedule allows for a brief respite.
"I think he’s looking in his free time now, ‘Where can I run a race?’ because he will never stand still. Maybe he’s playing a little padel, but I will now say to him that he needs to get a few days off. It also shows his character. He has this winning mentality and it definitely helps us," Hurzeler noted.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting