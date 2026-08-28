Fabian Hurzeler lauds 'professional' Brighton after dominant Tromso victory seals Conference League spot

Reaching the European stage represents a huge milestone for both the club's development and the Seagulls faithful, according to Hurzeler. Discussing the electric Amex atmosphere and the continental tests ahead, he added: "I'm very happy for the whole club and everyone involved in that journey. On top of that, I'm very happy for the players and the fans. They created another great atmosphere here tonight. It was very energetic and special, so thanks to the fans for that.

"We are very grateful for this opportunity to play in Europe. We know it will be a big challenge we have to face, but we seem to be ready. The key will be maintaining these standards and this intensity in the Premier League, but also in Europe. Hopefully, we are prepared for that. We will try to give our best, go game by game, and see what happens."