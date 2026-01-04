'Own it and f*ck off!' - Paul Scholes' son slams 'useless' Ruben Amorim & accuses Man Utd boss of 'begging for a payout like Jose Mourinho' in shocking X-rated rant
Amorim hits out at Man Utd board
Following United's 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday, Amorim was asked if he still had the backing of the board. What followed was an explosive response from the former midfielder.
He told reporters, "To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
Scholes' son rips into Amorim
While many United fans are backing Amorim for his comments, others, such as Arron Scholes, tore the Portuguese a new one. The eldest of Scholes' three kids told Amorim to "sling it", even though his Old Trafford contract runs until the summer of 2027. He also slammed Amorim's tactics and said he was another Jose Mourinho - who was sacked by United in December 2018 - "begging for a payout".
The United legend's son wrote on X: "Sling it then, you useless pr*ck, you said you’d leave, another Jose [Mourinho] begging for a payout, you’ve been backed and made some of the worst tactical decisions I’ve ever seen during games, no one else to blame other than you. Own it like you promised and f*ck off."
Indeed, Amorim was given more than £200 million to sign players last summer but it seems he wants more investment in January.
Change coming at Old Trafford?
United had an Expected Goals tally of 1.46 to Leeds' 0.92, mustered 15 shots to the hosts' 10, and enjoyed 54.8 per cent possession - but had it not been for Matheus Cunha's equaliser, Daniel Farke's team would have claimed all three points. United are sixth in the Premier League table but going by Amorim's remarks, it does not seem like he wants to stay at Old Trafford for much longer.
He added, "I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director – [they] need to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on. I just want to say that I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach. If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club."
What comes next for Man Utd?
After drawing with Premier League basement side Wolves and lowly Leeds in successive games, United will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to relegation-threatened Burnley on Wednesday.
On the Leeds game, Amorim added: "We had our opportunities to win the game. We are losing games on the details - the Leeds goal, we are controlling the game and then one kick of the ball in transition but we managed to get back into the game. Last year it would be completely different. This year we are more in control of the games than we were last year but we are frustrated not to win."