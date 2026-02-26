'It would be extraordinary' - Cristiano Ronaldo wanted back in Spain as coach extends invitation

Ronaldo has become a co-owner of Spanish second division side Almeria by acquiring a 25% share in the club. The former Real Madrid attacker said the move was "a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch" and added "UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth."
Meanwhile, the club said in a statement: "Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired 25% of the shares of UD Almería through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 SA, this being an important step in the continued expansion of both the club and the investment portfolio of the Portuguese businessman. This agreement is part of the international expansion of the entity being carried out by President Mohamed Al Khereiji through his business conglomerate SMC Group.”