Explained: Why West Ham's relegation from Premier League would cost British taxpayers £2 million

Nuno was handed the reins at West Ham at the end of September after former head coach Potter was dismissed. The 50-year-old, who has since taken charge of Sweden, was sacked after only eight months at the helm following a start to the 2025-26 season which saw the club lose four of their first five league games.
West Ham suffered defeats against Sunderland, Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, though they did register a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, in what turned out to be Nuno’s final game in charge at the City Ground. The Portuguese guided Forest to seventh in 2024-25 - their highest finish since the 1994-95 campaign - but was dismissed after just three league games this season. Nuno had previously revealed his relationship had "changed" with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, amid his frustration over the club’s summer transfer activity.