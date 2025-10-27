Explained: Why Man Utd will refuse to sanction January exits for Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee despite lack of game time under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have made it clear that Mainoo and Zirkzee will not be allowed to leave the club during the upcoming January transfer window, regardless of any personal requests to move, as per The Sun. Both players have grown concerned about their limited playing time under Amorim this season. However, the Red Devils’ stance is firm, with the Portuguese coach insisting that “they are our players and we need everyone to have a good season.”

Mainoo, who requested a loan move in the summer, has seen little change in his situation since. The 21-year-old midfielder has featured eight times across all competitions but has yet to start a Premier League game, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town in August. Meanwhile, Zirkzee, who returned from a hamstring injury in late summer, has played just over 80 minutes in total this term and is reportedly frustrated about falling behind Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo in the pecking order.

Amorim has publicly acknowledged that he understands the frustration of players who are not getting minutes but remains adamant about maintaining squad depth through the busy winter schedule.