Explained: Why Liverpool's Premier League match at Fulham has been delayed
Fulham vs Liverpool delayed due to medical emergency
Roughly ten minutes before kick-off, an announcement was made that kick-off had been pushed back to 15:15 while medical personnel reacted to the incident in the crowd. Players from both sides then returned to the pitch to go through second warmups having only just returned to the dressing room.
Reds without Ekitike for away game
When team news dropped 75 minutes before the initially slated kick-off of 15:00, Hugo Ekitike's name didn't appear on the team sheet, with Liverpool having to start without a recognised striker. The Reds' confirmed that the France international missed the trip with a 'minor fitness issue', with Slot later saying the specific problem is hamstring related.
"Hugo picked up a slight hamstring injury because we had to play him more and more minutes. Hopefully he will be back for the Arsenal game [on Thursday]," Slot said.