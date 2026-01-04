Explained: Why Liverpool's Premier League match at Fulham has been delayed

When team news dropped 75 minutes before the initially slated kick-off of 15:00, Hugo Ekitike's name didn't appear on the team sheet, with Liverpool having to start without a recognised striker. The Reds' confirmed that the France international missed the trip with a 'minor fitness issue', with Slot later saying the specific problem is hamstring related.

"Hugo picked up a slight hamstring injury because we had to play him more and more minutes. Hopefully he will be back for the Arsenal game [on Thursday]," Slot said.