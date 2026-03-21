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Mitchell Fretton

Explained: Why Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton has been delayed

Liverpool's Premier League trip to Brighton has been pushed back by 15 minutes after a road traffic accident on the A27 caused significant travel disruption for fans making their way to the American Express Stadium on Saturday, the club have confirmed. The Reds are looking to capitalise on Manchester United's dropped points on Friday night against Bournemouth, but will have to wait a little longer to get underway.

  • Match delayed to allow more time for fans

    The delay was confirmed by Brighton on X just under 40 minutes before the originally scheduled 12.30pm kick-off. "Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to a road traffic accident on the A27," the club posted, with the new start time moved to 12.45pm.

    Liverpool's players and staff had already arrived at the ground ahead of the game, so the delay was purely a precautionary measure to ensure supporters were in their seats before the action got underway. The A27 is the main arterial road serving the stadium and a key route for travelling fans arriving from both directions.

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