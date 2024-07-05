Explained: Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after Marc Cucurella handball during Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat to Spain

GettyScott WilsonExplained: Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after Marc Cucurella handball during Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat to SpainGermanySpainSpain vs GermanyEuropean ChampionshipMarc CucurellaGermany expected to receive a penalty when Jamal Musiala's shot clearly struck Marc Cucurella's hand but it wasn't given.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGermany out of Euro 2024 after Spain defeatMerino decides tie with last-gasp winner Hosts denied penalty after Cucurella's handballArticle continues below