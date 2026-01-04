Explained: Why Enzo Maresca opted not to demand potential £14m Chelsea pay-off after shock exit from Blues

According to the report, Maresca felt so angry about being undermined by the Chelsea hierarchy that he did not discuss exit terms with the club. He would have been due around £14m, having signed a five-year deal, with the option for a further year, when he joined the club from Leicester City in 2024. He was earning around £4m-per-season, and leaving after 18 months has left an immense amount of money on the table. Maresca's camp also deny any reports that he attempted to strong-arm Chelsea into handing him a new contract by leveraging City's interest in him.

At the time of his sacking, Chelsea said: "During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

"We wish Enzo well for the future."

