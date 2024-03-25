Explained: Why England are playing without names on the back of their shirts in second half of Belgium friendly at Wembley

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockExplained: Why England are playing without names on the back of their shirts in second half of Belgium friendly at WembleyEnglandBelgiumEngland vs BelgiumFriendliesEngland face Belgium in an international friendly on Tuesday but will play the second half without names on their shirts.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland will not wear names on their shirtsPlay Belgium after Brazil defeat on FridayRaising awareness for Alzheimer's