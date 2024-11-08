Explained: Why Raheem Sterling will not be available for Arsenal's trip to Chelsea

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeExplained: Why Raheem Sterling will not be available for Arsenal's trip to ChelseaR. SterlingArsenalChelsea vs ArsenalChelseaPremier LeagueMikel Arteta must leave Raheem Sterling behind in north London as he will not be available for Arsenal's trip to Chelsea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSterling on loan at Arsenal from ChelseaPL rules prevent loanees playing against parent clubDoes not have a buy-clause in his Arsenal contractFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below