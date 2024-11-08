Newcastle United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Explained: Why Raheem Sterling will not be available for Arsenal's trip to Chelsea

R. SterlingArsenalChelsea vs ArsenalChelseaPremier League

Mikel Arteta must leave Raheem Sterling behind in north London as he will not be available for Arsenal's trip to Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sterling on loan at Arsenal from Chelsea
  • PL rules prevent loanees playing against parent club
  • Does not have a buy-clause in his Arsenal contract
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below