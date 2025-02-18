Explained: How Man Utd can make more than 50% from next Mason Greenwood transfer – with Red Devils hoping to avoid seeing Marseille sanction sale this summer
Manchester United included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in Mason Greenwood’s move to Marseille, but his next transfer could earn them even more.
- Red Devils sold for £27m in summer of 2024
- Will be due a sizeable chunk of next transfer fee
- Have the option to increase that clause