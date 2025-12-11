Explained: How Bayern Munich fans planned to ‘outsmart’ UEFA by intentionally triggering punishment with Champions League pyrotechnics display

While the fans may see this as a tactical masterstroke against UEFA, the Bayern Munich board is less than impressed. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen did not hide his frustration after the match, fully acknowledging that the club is now powerless to stop the incoming sanctions.
"There will be a partial closure of the fans in the Sudkurve. That was a clear threat of sanction due to the probation we received," he said.
Dreesen expressed concern not just over the financial penalties—which are expected to be substantial—but the safety risks involved.
"I naturally do not find that good," he added. "The weather conditions meant the smoke and fog stayed in the stadium. I was briefly worried that the game might be abandoned due to visibility. It is simply unacceptable."
As the smoke clears, Bayern Munich must now prepare for a hefty fine and a quieter Allianz Arena in January. But if the ultras' calculation proves correct, the roar of the Südkurve will return just in time for the matches that define the season. Whether UEFA will see through the "trick" and impose a harsher penalty for recidivism remains the only flaw in an otherwise audacious plan.