Explained: Why disgraced former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales is attempting to gain Dominican citizenship

Explained: Why disgraced former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales is attempting to gain Dominican citizenshipFormer president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales is reportedly seeking Dominican citizenship, where he is now based.Rubiales embroiled in corruption controversyBased in Dominican Republican since RFEF dismissalSeeking citizenship to strengthen business ties