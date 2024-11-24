Expensive wheels! Lionel Messi bike worth €15,000 to hit the market as Barcelona legend & Inter Miami superstar helps to create personalised product from his other sporting passion
Football is not the only sporting passion in Lionel Messi’s life, and the Inter Miami superstar is reportedly set to create a bike worth €15,000.
- Argentine is a footballing all-time great
- Is a big fan of life on two wheels
- Helping to create personalised product