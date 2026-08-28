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Exequiel Palacios completes stunning Ipswich Town transfer as Bayer Leverkusen star moves to Premier League

Transfers
E. Palacios
Ipswich Town
Premier League
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga

Ipswich Town have pulled off a major coup by completing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios on a four-year deal. The 27-year-old World Cup winner brings elite top-flight pedigree and significant silverware to Portman Road, having played a key role during the Werkself's historic domestic campaign before heading to England.

  • Tractor Boys seal coup

    The Premier League newcomers have officially secured the Argentina midfielder on a four-year contract, handing him the number 25 shirt. Arriving for an undisclosed fee, Palacios becomes Town's 11th signing of the summer transfer window and the first World Cup winner in the club's history. The 27-year-old departs the BayArena after six trophy-laden seasons, racking up 186 appearances and 15 goals across all competitions.


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    Midfielder relishes English test

    Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes explained that the club granted the midfielder's wish to test himself in England: "With this transfer, we are fulfilling Exequiel Palacios' great wish to prove himself in the Premier League after his outstanding spell in the Bundesliga. Pala has repeatedly demonstrated his exceptional footballing quality and, through his personality and demeanour, earned great appreciation within the team and throughout the entire club. We wish him nothing but the best for his time in England."

    Bidding farewell to the German club, Palacios said: "I grew up as a footballer at Leverkusen. The club trusted me, and I was able to develop everything that defines me on the pitch today. I will always feel connected to the boys, to all the staff and to the fans, and I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for Leverkusen in every match. Thank you for everything - thanks to a great club."

    Welcoming his move to Portman Road, the midfielder told Town's official website: "I am delighted to have signed for Ipswich Town. This is a club with great ambition and I am excited to play football in England and compete against some of the best clubs and players in the world. I have enjoyed speaking with everyone at the club and I am now looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started on the pitch with my teammates, as well as meeting the fans as soon as possible."

  • Elite experience bolsters midfield

    Manager Gary O'Neil welcomed the arrival of a proven winner who is expected to elevate the squad's mentality in the English top flight. Discussing the new signing's impact, O'Neil said: "We are really pleased to have added a player of Exequiel's quality to the group. He is a player who has had real success at the top level of the game, winning the biggest prize of all in the World Cup, as well as major trophies at club level. That experience will be vital for us as we continue to work to improve the squad this summer. We're looking forward to him getting started and can't wait to see him on the pitch."

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    Top tier battle begins

    Palacios could be handed an immediate Ipswich debut when O'Neil's side travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday in their second Premier League fixture of the season. The midfielder's pedigree at the highest level provides a vital weapon for O'Neil in Town's battle to establish themselves in the top tier. His swift adaptation in the middle of the park will be critical to preserving defensive stability and control in pivotal fixtures ahead.

Bundesliga
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Elversberg
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Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
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Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
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Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
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