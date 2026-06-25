EXCLUSIVE: José Mourinho reacts to reports he'll ruthlessly sell a number of Real Madrid's superstar players

Mourinho officially gets to work at Madrid at the beginning of July having signed a three-year contract to complete a remarkable return to the Bernabeu, where he previously served as head coach between 2010 and 2013, winning three trophies, including a record-breaking Liga title.
The former Chelsea boss has a job on his hands, however, with Madrid having experienced a below-par 2025-26 campaign that saw Xabi Alonso sacked before Alvaro Arbeloa took over. Amid frequent reports of unrest within the camp, Los Blancos could only achieve a second-place finish in the league, while an embarrassing Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Albacete - and having also bowed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage - meant change was inevitable.