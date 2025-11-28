'Exceptional, almost unique!' - Vitinha told he has 'no limits' and should aim for Ballon d'Or as stunning Champions League hat-trick blows Blaise Matuidi's mind

Following Vitinha's stunning hat-trick in the 5-3 Champions League victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night, former PSG midfielder Matuidi heaped praise on the 25-year-old Portuguese international. Speaking to L'Équipe, Matuidi, once a key figure at PSG and a 2018 World Cup winner with France, expressed his amazement at Vitinha's current level.
‘It's exceptional, almost unique," Matuidi said. "We don't realise how rare it is for a midfielder to score a hat-trick. I think this performance says everything about his game and what he has become. He can do everything." Vitinha's goals came in the 45th, 53rd and 76th minutes, the last of which was a penalty, helping PSG secure a vital win in a thrilling contest.