Ex-Wrexham star admits he brutally blanked Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac after being unexpectedly released

Fletcher enjoyed a highly successful two-year spell at Wrexham, helping the club secure back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship. The former Scotland international, often deployed as an effective "super sub," scored 16 goals in 77 competitive appearances, with eight in each season, including a memorable hat-trick against Barrow. His time at was widely praised by team-mates, fans, and the celebrity owners alike for his leadership and impact.
His exit, however, was not his choice. Following the club's promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, manager Phil Parkinson opted not to offer the 38-year-old a new contract, citing squad size considerations and the increased demands of the higher league. Fletcher expressed his disappointment, stating he would have loved to stay, but ultimately understood the decision and subsequently announced his retirement from professional football.