Ex-Wolves & Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir arrested for alleged sexual assault that left two women 'needing hospital treatment'

GettyChris BurtonEx-Wolves & Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir arrested for alleged sexual assault that left two women 'needing hospital treatment'LaLigaR. MirValenciaSevillaWolverhamptonNottingham ForestPremier LeagueFormer Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir has reportedly been arrested for an alleged sexual assault.Complaint lodged against 27-year-old forwardEvents reportedly took place at his homeSecond male suspect said to have been arrested