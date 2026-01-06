Ex-USMNT starlet Sebastian Soto announces retirement from football aged 25

Having caught the eye in his homeland, Soto took the decision to step out of his comfort zone and head for Europe while still in his teens - with inspiration being taken from fellow countrymen Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie after seeing them tread a similar path.

Soto said at the time, having landed himself a move to German side Hannover: "I've always had that dream of Europe, that was always my goal. We didn’t have so many guys to look up to. We had Christian and Weston and those guys, so when you make that move people look at you like you’re crazy, but everything has worked out well so far."