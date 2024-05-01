Ex-Real Madrid star tells Jude Bellingham he has bigger influence on Blancos dressing room than Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane

GettyGill ClarkEx-Real Madrid star tells Jude Bellingham he has bigger influence on Blancos dressing room than Ronaldo and Zinedine ZidaneJude BellinghamReal MadridZinedine ZidaneLaLigaJude Bellingham has a greater influence on the Real Madrid dressing room than Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane, according to Steve McManaman.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham starring in debut season at Real MadridTold he has bigger influence than two club legendsOn course to win La Liga and the Champions LeagueArticle continues below