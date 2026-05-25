Ex-Real Madrid boss claims Kylian Mbappe is a victim of 'abuse' & makes 'best in the world' claim

Kylian Mbappe has found himself under the microscope following a period of transition at Real Madrid, but Jorge Valdano is adamant that the forward's quality remains beyond reproach. Despite the noise surrounding his performances in Spain, the former Blancos boss was quick to point out Mbappe’s incredible pedigree on the international stage as proof of his elite standing.

Speaking to Movistar, Valdano offered an impassioned rebuttal to the doubters, stating: "He has won a World Cup and has been runner-up in another, scoring three goals in the final. We are not talking about a fraud; we are talking about perhaps the best player in the world at this moment."